Couplet – “Sold Our Shirts”
Just last week former You Blew It! leader Tanner Jones and Into It. Over It. members Adam Beck and Evan Weiss released their first song as Couplet, “Old Elba.” Today the trio’s back with another track from LP1, “Sold Our Shirts.” Over a soft bed of synthy minor-key indie rock, Jones serves up lyrics that take the piss out of touring life, with all its economic and social consequences:
We hit our stride, numbers higher than the other guys, and we tagged the right accounts. We sold our shirts, the venue paid us what we’re worth, and we slept the right amount. Then we play every city, and everyone’s pleased. And back home we didn’t miss a thing — no weddings or babies. We’re here. Forever revered and praised.
Listen below.
LP1 is out 10/1.