Couplet – “Sold Our Shirts”

Cory Dewald

New Music September 23, 2021 11:36 AM By Chris DeVille

Couplet – “Sold Our Shirts”

Cory Dewald

New Music September 23, 2021 11:36 AM By Chris DeVille

Just last week former You Blew It! leader Tanner Jones and Into It. Over It. members Adam Beck and Evan Weiss released their first song as Couplet, “Old Elba.” Today the trio’s back with another track from LP1, “Sold Our Shirts.” Over a soft bed of synthy minor-key indie rock, Jones serves up lyrics that take the piss out of touring life, with all its economic and social consequences:

We hit our stride, numbers higher than the other guys, and we tagged the right accounts. We sold our shirts, the venue paid us what we’re worth, and we slept the right amount. Then we play every city, and everyone’s pleased. And back home we didn’t miss a thing — no weddings or babies. We’re here. Forever revered and praised.

Listen below.

LP1 is out 10/1.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Roxette’s “It Must Have Been Love”

    1 day ago

    The Number Ones: Wilson Phillips’ “Hold On”

    3 days ago

    FOX’s CGI Singing Contest Alter Ego Forges Boldly Into A Ridiculous Future

    2 days ago

    Album Of The Week: Ada Lea one hand on the steering wheel the other sewing a garden

    2 days ago

    Machine Gun Kelly & Slipknot’s Corey Taylor Are Now Arguing Online Over A Failed Collaboration

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest