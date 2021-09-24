Red Hot Chili Peppers Share Goofy Video Announcing First Tour With John Frusciante In 15 Years

Today happens to be the 30th anniversary of the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ alt-rock blockbuster Blood Sugar Sex Magik, as well as a lot of other very important albums. Today, the Chili Peppers have celebrated that anniversary in the most Chili Peppers way imaginable. They have announced a forthcoming global stadium tour with a supremely good comedy sketch.

The Chili Peppers’ big announcement video takes the form of a fake-news comedy bit, with the various band members doing their best hyperactive weirdo acts. Anthony Kiedis and Flea are newscasters Johnson Hammerswaddle and Todd The Squirrel. Chad Smith is weatherman Randy Raindrops. John Frusciante plays Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist John Frusciante. The big payoff for all this silliness is Frusciante announcing that a Chili Peppers world tour is going down next year and that the American leg will begin in July.

The Chili Peppers have not yet announced any tour dates, venues, or openers; all we know right now is that the tour is happening. But it’s worth nothing that this will be the first Chili Peppers tour in 15 years with Frusciante in the band. In 2019, after a decade away from the band, Frusciante rejoined the Chili Peppers. He’s played live with the band since the reunion, but he hasn’t toured. Watch the sketch below.

It’s one thing for Chad Smith to realize that he looks like Will Ferrell. It’s entirely another thing for Smith to decide that he is Will Ferrell.