Eminem Is Opening A Mom’s Spaghetti Restaurant

On his Oscar-winning 2002 smash “Lose Yourself,” Eminem famously rhymed “vomit on his sweater already” with “mom’s spaghetti.” This seems like an unlikely origin story for a restaurant, but apparently Eminem is now about to open a Detroit restaurant that he’s just straight-up calling Mom’s Spaghetti. According to The Detroit News, Mom’s Spaghetti will be at 2131 Woodward Ave., and it’ll open 9/29 at 5PM.

In the past, Eminem has sold “mom’s spaghetti” at pop-ups, including one that was part of the rollout for his 2017 album Revival. Last year, Em donated his Mom’s Spaghetti to frontline workers at two Detroit hospitals. This new restaurant will serve spaghetti, with and without meatballs, as well as a spaghetti sandwich. There will also apparently be a spot called the Trailer, which is being described as a “store for Stans.” (Are Eminem stans just called Stans?)

Here’s the Mom’s Spaghetti commercial currently airing on local Detroit TV, which opens with Eminem vomiting on the Detroit skyline: