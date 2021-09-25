Courtney Love Explains Why “In Bloom” Should’ve Been The First Single From Nirvana’s Nevermind

News September 25, 2021 4:52 PM By Peter Helman

Courtney Love Explains Why “In Bloom” Should’ve Been The First Single From Nirvana’s Nevermind

News September 25, 2021 4:52 PM By Peter Helman

Nirvana’s iconic album Nevermind turned 30 years old yesterday. In honor of the anniversary, Kurt Cobain’s widow Courtney Love spoke to the LA Times about the album. “I’ve never done an interview on Nevermind before, so in honor of its 30th anniversary, I spoke with Charles Cross and the LA Times – my hometown paper … about what that album meant and means to me,” she wrote on Instagram.

Related

Memoria: The Most Consequential Release Date In Alt-Rock Was 30 Years Ago Today

Love thinks that “In Bloom,” rather than “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” should have been the first single from Nevermind. “Life would have turned out simpler and better had I been heard,” she says. “I’m not really a fan of the idea that it all ‘could have’ been that different, but ‘In Bloom’ might have shifted things. He might have survived had somebody else [gone first]. Like Eddie Vedder, somebody who had good infrastructure.”

Related

A Composer Breaks Down The Music Theory Behind Nirvana’s “In Bloom”

“We were in Salem, Ore., when Nevermind went to No. 1. He cried. I cried. We were really scared,” Love recalls. “He loved what Nevermind was. He licked his lips and was like ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa.’ But he hid it really well, so he’s attributed these saintly qualities. He possessed modesty, and he put forth this public virtue persona, and he was good at that. But he worked it. He worked it like Kate Moss works her cheekbones.”

Related

Nirvana Announce 30th Anniversary Nevermind Reissue With Four Previously Unreleased Full Concert Recordings
Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Roxette’s “It Must Have Been Love”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: New Kids On The Block’s “Step By Step”

    2 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    1 day ago

    Memoria: The Most Consequential Release Date In Alt-Rock Was 30 Years Ago Today

    2 days ago

    Grimes And Elon Musk Broke Up

    1 day ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest