Machine Gun Kelly Gets Booed, Fights Fans At Louder Than Life

Fresh off his beef with Slipknot’s Corey Taylor, Machine Gun Kelly played the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky last night and was booed pretty thoroughly by the audience. It’s unclear exactly why they were booing — maybe they’re not a fan of the rapper’s recent turn to pop-punk, or perhaps there was a particularly vocal contingent of Slipknot fans present.

Either way, it does not seem like MGK had a good time — video from the fest shows MGK getting physical with some concertgoers during a part of his set when he came down into the photo pit. Not his first fight this month!

There are videos of the booing and scuffle below.