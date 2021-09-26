Machine Gun Kelly Gets Booed, Fights Fans At Louder Than Life

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

News September 26, 2021 1:36 PM By James Rettig

Machine Gun Kelly Gets Booed, Fights Fans At Louder Than Life

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

News September 26, 2021 1:36 PM By James Rettig

Fresh off his beef with Slipknot’s Corey Taylor, Machine Gun Kelly played the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky last night and was booed pretty thoroughly by the audience. It’s unclear exactly why they were booing — maybe they’re not a fan of the rapper’s recent turn to pop-punk, or perhaps there was a particularly vocal contingent of Slipknot fans present.

Either way, it does not seem like MGK had a good time — video from the fest shows MGK getting physical with some concertgoers during a part of his set when he came down into the photo pit. Not his first fight this month!

There are videos of the booing and scuffle below.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Roxette’s “It Must Have Been Love”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: New Kids On The Block’s “Step By Step”

    2 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    2 days ago

    Memoria: The Most Consequential Release Date In Alt-Rock Was 30 Years Ago Today

    2 days ago

    Grimes And Elon Musk Broke Up

    2 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest