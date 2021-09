Bat Fangs, the team-up between Ex Hex’s Betsy Wright and Flesh Wounds/Speed Stick’s Laura King, was one of our 2018 Best New Bands based on the strength of their debut album. A few weeks back, they announced its follow-up, Queen Of My World, with its title track, and today they’re back with the album’s second single, “Action,” which boasts chunky riffs and some sticky hooks. Check it out below.

Queen Of My World is out 10/29 via Don Giovanni. Pre-order it here.