Bat Fangs – “Queen Of My World”

New Music August 31, 2021 11:23 AM By Ryan Leas

When Betsy Wright and Laura King teamed up to form Bat Fangs, we were big fans of the results. We named their self-titled debut Album Of The Week, and Bat Fangs one of the Best New Bands Of 2018. Now, the duo is finally coming back. Bat Fangs’ sophomore outing is called Queen Of My World, and it’s arriving at the end of October.

The album supposedly continues the big, hooky rock from the duo’s debut, with Wright reflecting on her youth through the ’80s hard rock and hair metal that soundtracked it. Along with the announcement, Bat Fangs have shared the album’s title track and an accompanying video. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Action”
02 “Queen Of My World”
03 “Talk Tough”
04 “Lightning Hand”
05 “Psychic Eye”
06 “Never Coming Down”
07 “Supernatural”
08 “In The Water”
09 “Into The Weave”

TOUR DATES:
10/16 – Washington DC @ Slash Run w/Thelma And The Sleaze
11/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA
11/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool
11/18 – Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s
11/19 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar (Upstairs)
11/20 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle (Backroom)
11/16 – Harrisonburg, VA @ The Golden Pony w/Darkest Hour
12/17 – Washington, DC -@ Black Cat w/Darkest Hour

Queen Of My World is out 10/29 via Don Giovanni. Pre-order it here.

Lindsay Metivier

Ryan Leas Staff

