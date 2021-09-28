A whole album of high-octane songs like this would be, frankly, obnoxious. Thankfully Tudzin is wise enough to balance it out with tracks where her sincerity is on full display. Whether that takes the form of her stoned late-night thoughts on society via “Threatening Each Other re: Capitalism” or the soft, sputtering “Protector,” there are plenty of moments on Let Me Do One More when its just Tudzin and her anxious thoughts, which are constantly encroaching on her good time. The album’s scraping closer, “Growth,” paints a lonelier and more conflicted picture than most of Illuminati Hotties’ more upbeat songs would suggest. “Each time I come home I still look for my dog/ It’s a force of old habit/ It’s not that I forgot/ For a second I’m alright/ ‘Til I realize she’s gone,” Tudzin sings. “I guess being an adult is just being alone/ I’ll go back to the couch/ Let you stare at your phone/ We’ll pretend this is normal/ We’ll pretend this is growth.”

Right when she released Free I.H.: This Is Not The One You’ve Been Waiting For, Tudzin’s mother passed away. Let Me Do One More is dedicated to her. In the album’s liner notes, Tudzin talks about the oddity of making abundantly happy songs when feeling so sad, and about the disconnect she feels between the outer persona she’s made for herself and her own inner turmoil. “I do not feel forced to put this out, and I also am diffident in doing so,” she writes. “Perhaps the fear that life marches slowly ahead whether we have the people we love in it or not fills me with pause. Perhaps it’s that my mom will never hear the songs I’ve worked so hard to finally capture, build upon, and release unto the breeze. Perhaps it’s that someone will die on the eve of release day.”

Let Me Do One More was mostly completed before this happened, and it must be hard as an artist to sit with an album that represents a time in their life before so much tragedy. What should be a celebration might feel a bit hollow. But it’s important to note that the songs Tudzin has made here are life-affirming in their own way, and the title of Let Me Do One More has taken on a whole new meaning. It’s rare that you can hear how hungry an artist is to capture the listener’s attention and devotion, but on Let Me Do One More, Tudzin is a force to be reckoned with, exhibiting strength and vulnerability that would make anyone proud.

Let Me Do One More is out 10/1 on Snack Shack Tracks/Hopeless.

