Wet Leg – “Wet Dream”

Hollie Fernando

New Music September 28, 2021 2:28 PM By Ryan Leas

Back in June, the British duo Wet Leg unveiled their debut single for Domino, “Chaise Lounge.” Reception around the track seemed to be strong, generating some buzz around their name; we ranked it amongst the best songs that week. Now, Wet Leg are finally following it up with another new song.

Wet Leg’s latest is called “Wet Dream.” “‘Wet Dream’ is a breakup song,” Rhian Teasdale explained in a statement. “It came about when one of my ex’s went through a stage of texting me after we’d broken up telling me that ‘he had a dream about me.'” The song also comes with a video directed by Teasdale.

Check it out below.

