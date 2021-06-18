The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

03

The last we heard from Efterklang, they were releasing an ornate, meditative album sung in Danish, Altid Sammen. If “Living Other Lives” is anything to go by, their forthcoming Windflowers is going to be a whole lot different, not just from Altid Sammen but from the band’s baroque chamber pop early years, too. Built on warm synths and a brisk beat, “Living Other Lives” instead sounds akin to something between the trio’s work in Liima or frontman Casper Clausen’s recent solo album Better Way. In other contexts, these guys know how to make trippy, transporting synth music — now they’ve brought that into Efterklang, and they’ve brought that vein of their songwriting out into the sun.



“Living Other Lives” is one gliding, beautiful sigh of a song, arriving at a perfect moment; it’s an ideal summer afternoon zone-out soundtrack, an allusive prompt of a title inviting you to drift off into your imagination while watching the sun streak through tree branches. Thematically, “Living Other Lives” takes a well-worn topic and tries to flip our perception. We’re used to artists haranguing about the ills of technology, and it’s easy to feel the dystopian creep of big tech in our daily lives more and more every day. But when Clausen sings of scrolling through his phone, it’s not narcotizing or toxic, but instead with a sense of wonder — the way he can teleport and time travel through windows into other people’s lives and transformations.



After a year when many of us were stuck at home only leaving through screens, Clausen’s take is refreshing, the idea that he could find some spiritual solace through the very things we’re so used to categorizing as numbing distractions. As a song, “Living Other Lives” sounds like a new future for Efterklang, and by the time it gets to the quiet euphoria in its final refrain — “I keep dreaming/ Living other lives” — it reminds us that our future, too, doesn’t need to be banal. It can still sound transcendent. —Ryan