The Body & BIG|BRAVE – “Oh Sinner”

The Body, the Portland duo, don’t fit neatly into any genre designations; they’re too experimental to be metal and too heavy to be noise. But the Body have built their own kind of community, working with likeminded artists as often as they make music on their own. The Body just came out with their LP I’ve Seen All I Need To See earlier this year, and they’ve also done a ton of work with other artists in recent years. They’ve made albums with Full Of Hell and Uniform, and now they’ve just announced a new collaborative LP with the Montreal trio BIG|BRAVE.

BIG|BRAVE’s music is just as hard to categorize as the Body’s. BIG|BRAVE’s sound is vast and heavy, and it’s also catchy — like ’90s noise-rock, if ’90s noise-rock had some hope of getting played on the radio. A few months ago, BIG|BRAVE released their album Vital, and it ruled. Now the Body and BIG|BRAVE have joined forces to record the new album Leaving None But Small Birds, and they’ve shared first single “Oh Sinner.”

Given the pedigrees of all involved, you might expect Leaving None But Small Birds to sound apocalyptically noisy. Instead, though, the band has tapped into country and folk sounds. BIG|BRAVE’s Robin Wattie adapted lyrics from various North American folk-song traditions, and the Body’s Lee Buford tried to forge a sound inspired by the Band. “Oh Sinner” doesn’t sound like the Band. Instead, it sounds like a heavy, bloody-eyed take on Appalachian folk. It’s deeply cool. Check out “Oh Sinner” and the album’s tracklist below.

<a href="https://thebody.bandcamp.com/album/leaving-none-but-small-birds">Leaving None But Small Birds by The Body and BIG|BRAVE</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Blackest Crow”

02 “Oh Sinner”

03 “Hard Times”

04 “Once I Had A Sweetheart”

05 “Black Is The Colour”

06 “Polly Gosford”

07 “Babes In The Woods”

Leaving None But Small Birds is out 9/24 on Thrill Jockey.