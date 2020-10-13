The Body – “A Lament”

The ferociously reliable noise duo the Body put out their last proper album, I Have Fought Against It, But I Can’t Any Longer, in 2018 and since then they’ve been involved in two collaborative albums with Uniform, the Sightless Pit album and, most recently, a dancey team-up with MSC called I Don’t Ever Want To Be Alone that came out just last month.

Today, the Body are announcing a new album on their own, I’ve Seen All I Need To See, which will be out in January. It’s the band’s attempt to tackle distortion and its lead single “A Lament” is appropriately clipped. In the studio, they worked with recording engineer Seth Manchester to harness the power of the bleeding edge. “We tried pushing the limits of each piece of gear in the studio to hear what its breaking point sounded like and then recorded it,” Manchester said in a statement.

Check out “A Lament” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “A Lament”

02 “Tied Up And Locked In”

03 “Eschatological Imperative”

04 “A Pain Of Knowing”

05 “The City Is Shelled”

06 “They Are Coming”

07 “The Handle / The Blade”

08 “Path Of Failure”

I’ve Seen All I Need To See is out 1/29 via Thrill Jockey. Pre-order it here.