Irreversible Entanglements – “Lágrimas del Mar”

Back in March of 2020, Irreversible Entanglements released a new album called Who Sent You?, a strong entry in an already transfixing career. (We named it Album Of The Week.) The experimental jazz collective followed it up pretty quickly, recording a new album called Open The Gates in just a day this past January. That album arrives in November, and we’ve already heard one song from it, its title track. Today, they’re back with another one.

Irreversible Entanglements’ latest is called “Lágrimas del Mar.” It’s lead by saxophonist Keir Neuringer and trumpet player Aquiles Navarro, who also composed the music. And, as usual, the instrumentalists are accompanied by intense poetry from Moor Mother. Check it out below.

Open The Gates is out 11/12 on International Anthem/Don Giovanni. Pre-order it here.