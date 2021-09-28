Deep Sea Diver – “Hand In My Pocket” (Feat. Damien Jurado) (Alanis Morissette Cover)

New Music September 28, 2021 12:12 PM By James Rettig

Last year, the Seattle band Deep Sea Diver released a new album, Impossible Weight, which featured a song with Sharon Van Etten. They’re currently out on tour and in advance of their New York City show tonight, the Jessica Dobson-led project has released a new cover of Alanis Morissette’s “Hand In My Pocket,” which features Damien Jurado. Here’s Dobson on the cover:

One of my favorite things in the world is to cover a larger than life song and try and make it my own. Growing up in the 90’s, Alanis was one of the only female artists in the rock world that I had to look up to. I’ve always felt like someone that never finds a home in the middle. ‘Hand In My Pocket’ is a song that so perfectly captured the many juxtapositions in life while making me feel like it was completely fine to be whatever I wanted to be. This cover was recorded in my home studio and I asked Damien Jurado to sing with me on it because I’ve always loved the emotion in his voice. This year marked the 25th anniversary of ‘Jagged Little Pill’ and I wanted to honor this incredible song and I hope I did it justice. Much love to Alanis!

