Deep Sea Diver – “Impossible Weight” (Feat. Sharon Van Etten)

Last month, Jessica Dobson’s project Deep Sea Diver announced their third album, Impossible Weight. “Lights Out” accompanied the news as the album’s lead single. Today Dobson’s returned with the album’s title track — and this time, she brought Sharon Van Etten with her.

“In the past I’d often tell myself, ‘This other person is going through something worse than I am, so their pain weighs more,’” Dobson said of the song in a statement. “‘Impossible Weight’ is about finding more compassion for yourself, instead of discrediting your pain in that way.”

She also offered some insight about the video and Van Etten’s guest verse, remarking how the final shot is of the Neptune since that’s where she’d seen Van Etten play the night before recording “Impossible Weight.” “I’ve been a huge fan or hers for quite some time and I was deeply moved and inspired by that show,” Dobson said. “The next day, I literally said out loud as we were recording, ‘I wonder if Sharon would ever sing on this?’ Having never met her, it was definitely a pipe dream question that somehow ended up working out and I’m eternally grateful for it. She brought so much to this song and brought it alive even more.”

Check it out below.