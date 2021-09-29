IAN SWEET – “f*ckthat”

New Music September 29, 2021 11:37 AM By James Rettig

IAN SWEET released a new album, Show Me How You Disappear, toward the beginning of this year and she’ll tour in support of it early next year. Today, Jilian Medford is sharing a new one-off called “f*ckthat,” a gliding pop song in which Medford squeals and struts her way through a defiant chorus: “Now I’m sleepin’ all day baby/ Cause I stayed up the whole night/ You’ve been callin’ too much lately/ Next time you hit my line.”

“My phone causes me a lot of anxiety! I really only like to use it to take videos and pictures of my dog,” Medford said in a statement. “This song is about not wanting to answer calls anymore and wishing I could just throw it out the window and disassociate from its evil/stress inducing technology.”

Watch a self-directed video for it below.

TOUR DATES:
02/01 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar #
02/03 Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge #
02/04 Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge #
02/05 Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar #
02/06 Nashville, TN @ High Watt #
02/07 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd #
02/09 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s #
02/10 Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right #
02/12 Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall #
02/13 Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz #
02/14 Toronto, ON @ Drake #
02/16 Milwaukee, WI @ Colectivo #
02/17 Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village #
02/18 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry #
02/21 Seattle, WA @ Barboza #
02/22 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge #
02/24 San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop #
03/02 Los Angeles, CA @ Echo #
# w/ Bnny

“f*ckthat” is out now via Polyvinyl.

