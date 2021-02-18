IAN SWEET – “Sing Till I Cry”

In a couple weeks, 2016 Band To Watch alums IAN SWEET are releasing their third album, Show Me How You Disappear. Jilian Medford has shared a good chunk of songs from it already over the last few months, including “Drink The Lake,” “Power,” “Dumb Driver,” and “Sword,” and today we’re getting another one: “Sing Till I Cry.” It’s a cascading and airy and emotional stunner. “There’s still spots in my eyes/ From lookin’ up at the skies/ What gives you up?/ What makes you cry?” Medford sings on it.

“‘Sing Till I Cry’ encapsulates the aftermath of trauma and how your innocence feels like it’s been taken away from you,” Medford said in a statement. “You forget the simplest things, what it feels like to smile, how to see things clearly. This song prompts me to heal and rediscover that lightness of being. What gives you up? What makes you cry? What gives you love?”

Listen below.

Show Me How You Disappear is out 3/5 via Polyvinyl.