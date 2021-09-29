Watch Spiritual Cramp Cover The Hives’ “Walk Idiot Walk”

Last year, Stereogum raised a bunch of money from a bunch of readers, and that’s the reason you’re reading these words on this website today. A lot of people helped us out in that funding drive. Part of the drive was a Zoom party for donors, which included a bunch of great performances from a bunch of great bands, including the San Francisco punk Spiritual Cramp. Today, the rest of the world gets to see the video that Spiritual Cramp made for us that day.

Next week, Spiritual Cramp will release a their new EP Here Comes More Bad News; we’ve posted their early track “Earth To Mike.” Soon, the band will head out for an East Coast tour. And today, they’ve shared their stomp-ass live-in-studio cover of the Hives’ 2004 garage rock ripper “Walk Idiot Walk.” Spiritual Cramp walk all over the song. Below, check out the video and the band’s tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

11/09 – Cambridge, MA @ Hardcore Stadium

11/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie

11/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ St. Vitus

11/12 – Wallingford, CT @ Wamleg

11/13 – Annandale-On-Hudson, NY @ (Private Show)

11/14 – Washington, DC @ Pie Shop

The Here Comes More Bad News EP is out 10/6 on Deranged Records.