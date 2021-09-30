Sitcom – “Kiss My Baby”

September 30, 2021

In November, Jake Lazovick’s shapeshifting project Sitcom is releasing its sophomore album, Smoothie, the follow-up to 2018’s excellent Be The One You Love. We posted “Gutter” from it a couple months ago and he formally announced the album a few weeks back with “Brain Freeze.” Today, he’s back with another single, the pinched and tinny “Kiss My Baby,” which Lazovick co-produced with Jockstrap’s Taylor Skye.

“This song was meant to be a love song, but now it sounds more like heartbreak to me. The chord progression I wrote a while ago and it just sat around,” Lazovick said in a statement. “Then I got really into ‘Mmmbop’ by Hanson which was produced by Dust Brothers. They also worked on Paul’s Boutique and Odelay. I like how they create dense layers of drums and percussion. I tried something similar and the song fell into place.”

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Rear-View View”
02 “Bug In Lamplight”
03 “Brain Freeze”
04 “Gutter”
05 “Riddle (Interlude 1)”
06 “Shopping Center”
07 “Wakey Jakey”
08 “Digital Daydream (Interlude 2)”
09 “Bye Bye”
10 “Frustration”
11 “Kiss My Baby”
12 “Who”

Smoothie is out 11/5 via Terrible Records.

    Stereogum Digest