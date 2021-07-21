Sitcom – “Gutter”

Jake Lazovick has been making ambitious rock-pop mashups as Sitcom for a while now. His most recent full-length, 2018’s Be The One You Love, was very good and now he’s linked up with Terrible Records for his new single “Gutter.” It’s catchy and crunchy, a blast of guitars driving home Lazovick’s downtrodden hook: “I’m in the gutter again.” The song descends into chaos in its back third and it’s all reflected in the great self-directed video that comes along with it. “I like the guitar solo. I put the guitar in a bucket of gutters and sloshed it around,” Lazovick said in a press release. “I think there’s a video of it somewhere.” Check it out below.

“Gutter” is out now via Terrible Records.