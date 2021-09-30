Lil Wayne Is Rapping Like A Legend Again

Lil Wayne’s verse on Tyler, The Creator’s “Hot Wind Blows” begins with a familiar Weezy simile. The N’Awlins-bred emcee has just stopped the beat and said “excuse me, pardon me,” like an elder preacher beginning a sermon. A bar later, he is lumping the hard-blowing wind into Mother Nature’s family tree like it’s “arguing about some baby father beef.” It is a multi-layered line; you have to play it back to catch the intricacies of what he is saying. From there, Weezy is an auteur, bounding into Tyler’s world of colors and elements and playing off of him. He even stops and gets sentimental about gracefully aging: “Thought all this lean would have me senile/ I guess they see now.”

Tyler was rapping his ass off before this verse, as he does throughout his new Call Me If You Get Lost, but Wayne lets us know how easy-going the best emcees sound while still splitting your head open. When he starts rapping fast, it doesn’t feel like a gimmick or a show of empty technical prowess. Weezy is rapping that way because he fucking loves to rap. Finally, as the verse ends, he hits us with yet another double entendre: “The wind beneath my wings/ Desert Eagle underneath my coat.” He sounds rejuvenated.

It isn’t only that verse, either. On Nicki Minaj’s reissue of Beam Me Up Scotty, Wayne is in rare form again, using onomatopoeia like “Ms. Cita told me to stunt my ass off/ Bapapapapa, he was a good cat, my bad dog.” He’s even discovering new rhyme scheme tricks. Peak Wayne’s rapping style was more abstract and wild than precise and technical. He’d come up with metaphors and punchlines like “Bullets like birds, you can hear them bitches humming/ Don’t let that bird shit, he got a weak stomach.” But on “Seeing Green,” he combines metaphors with assonance that you usually hear from Golden Age stalwarts like Rakim or even Aquemini-era André 3000. After name dropping his mom, he says: “The cash blue, but I’m still seein’ green/ I’m in the bathroom, and I’m peein’ lean/ My bitch a vacuum/ I told her, ‘Keep me clean,’ the scene serene/ I’m a badonkadonk and bikini fiend.”

In the mid-2010s, Wayne looked like he was losing his luster as a rapper. Albums like I Am Not A Human Being II felt like someone who sounded like Wayne was doing a cheap imitation of prime Wayne. His metaphors no longer sent you scrambling to double-check the lyrics. Bars like “With her brain, she could make the honor roll/ And when I came, she caught me like the common cold” were laughed at. People shook their heads and concluded that Wayne had really lost it. #LilWayneSaid was a hashtag on Twitter that existed from 2013-2016, and the tweets were not complimentary.

His relationships had soured, as well. In 2014, Wayne tweeted that Birdman was not allowing him to release Tha Carter V and that his creativity was being held prisoner. The only thing that is promised with any rap dynasty is the eventual dissolution, but this one was a tough pill to swallow. Lil Wayne and Birdman had been Stunna and Birdman Jr. Their collaborative album, 2006’s Like Father Like Son, is the sound of Wayne becoming a boss like his “Godfather.” For fans who’d long revered their partnership, that divide was almost as painful as Wayne’s slump itself.

It’s safe to say that Wayne’s creativity is no longer being held prisoner. On Certified Lover Boy highlight “You Only Live Twice,” Weezy easily overshadows Drake’s single-dad raps. Wayne raps with the cockiness of Ricky Bobby in the middle of Talladega Nights, serving up buzzing lyricism like “I’m a dog, if you a dog, then pull your tail up out your ass/ And on this codeine, I’m a turtle, it done shell-shocked my ass.” He is rapping like he is making a tape with DJ Drama again.