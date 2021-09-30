The Rolling Stones Share Previously Unreleased Chi-Lites Cover Recorded 40 Years Ago

New Music September 30, 2021 10:28 AM By Peter Helman

The Rolling Stones have shared a previously unreleased cover of “Troubles A’ Comin,” a deep cut from the Chi-Lites’ 1971 album (For God’s Sake) Give More Power To The People. Originally recorded in Paris in 1979 during the sessions for Tattoo You, the cover will be featured on the Lost & Found disc of the LP’s upcoming 40th anniversary reissue. The Stones debuted the cover live at their first show without drummer Charlie Watts last week, and you can listen to the new official studio version below.

Tattoo You (40th Anniversary Edition) is out 10/22 on Polydor/Interscope/UMe. Pre-order it here.

