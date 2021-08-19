The Rolling Stones Announce Tattoo You 40th Anniversary Reissue With 9 Unreleased Tracks

New Music August 19, 2021 10:27 AM By Chris DeVille

The Rolling Stones Announce Tattoo You 40th Anniversary Reissue With 9 Unreleased Tracks

New Music August 19, 2021 10:27 AM By Chris DeVille

The Rolling Stones are easy to take for granted, but lately they’ve been giving us reminders of just how long they’ve been around. For instance, when drummer Charlie Watts announced he’d be sitting out the band’s upcoming stadium tour to recover from a medical procedure, many noted that he hadn’t missed a show since joining the Stones in 1963 — 58 years ago! Now they’re releasing a 40th anniversary reissue of 1981’s Tattoo You, widely considered their last great album.

Despite its reputation for quality, Tattoo You — best known for spinning off Stones live staple and Windows ’95 jingle “Start Me Up” — was already sort of a compilation of leftovers from the 1970s. The reissue will compile even more leftovers, including nine previously unreleased tracks on a disc called Lost & Found. One of those, “Living In The Heart Of Love,” is out today. Other newly excavated tracks include their covers of Jimmy Reed’s “Shame, Shame, Shame” and Dobie Gray’s “Drift Away” and a reggae-tinged version of “Start Me Up.” Another disc, Still Life: Wembley Stadium 1982, contains a full 26-song live set from London.

Check out “Living In The Heart Of Love” and a trailer for the reissue below.

Tattoo You (40th Anniversary Edition) is out 10/22 on Polydor/Interscope/UMe. Pre-order it here.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Janet Jackson’s “Miss You Much”

    1 day ago

    The Number Ones: Milli Vanilli’s “Girl I’m Gonna Miss You”

    3 days ago

    Premature Evaluation: Lorde Solar Power

    12 hours ago

    Lorde – “Mood Ring”

    2 days ago

    Premature Evaluation: Deafheaven Infinite Granite

    3 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest