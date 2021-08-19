The Rolling Stones are easy to take for granted, but lately they’ve been giving us reminders of just how long they’ve been around. For instance, when drummer Charlie Watts announced he’d be sitting out the band’s upcoming stadium tour to recover from a medical procedure, many noted that he hadn’t missed a show since joining the Stones in 1963 — 58 years ago! Now they’re releasing a 40th anniversary reissue of 1981’s Tattoo You, widely considered their last great album.

Despite its reputation for quality, Tattoo You — best known for spinning off Stones live staple and Windows ’95 jingle “Start Me Up” — was already sort of a compilation of leftovers from the 1970s. The reissue will compile even more leftovers, including nine previously unreleased tracks on a disc called Lost & Found. One of those, “Living In The Heart Of Love,” is out today. Other newly excavated tracks include their covers of Jimmy Reed’s “Shame, Shame, Shame” and Dobie Gray’s “Drift Away” and a reggae-tinged version of “Start Me Up.” Another disc, Still Life: Wembley Stadium 1982, contains a full 26-song live set from London.

Check out “Living In The Heart Of Love” and a trailer for the reissue below.

Tattoo You (40th Anniversary Edition) is out 10/22 on Polydor/Interscope/UMe. Pre-order it here.