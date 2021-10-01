Mastodon – “Teardrinker”
Savannah metal veterans Mastodon announced their new album Hushed And Grim, the follow-up to 2017’s Emperor Of Sand, a few weeks ago. But the one song we’ve already heard from the album, the hard-riffing “Pushing The Tides,” was decidedly not hushed. And neither is new track “Teardrinker,” which comes with a Lorenzo Diego Carrera-directed video of the band entering different universe in an empty warehouse. Watch and listen below.
Hushed And Grim is out 10/29 via Reprise Records. Pre-order it here.