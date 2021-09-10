Mastodon – “Pushing The Tides”

Mastodon have announced a new album, Hushed And Grim, which will be out on October 29th. It’s produced by David Bottrill and they recorded it in their hometown of Atlanta.

The band’s last proper album was 2017’s Emperor Of Sand, though last year they released a collection of rarities and put out new songs on the Bill & Ted Face The Music and Dark Nights: Death Metal soundtracks.

Today, Mastodon are sharing Hushed And Grim‘s first single, “Pushing The Tides.” Listen to it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Pain With An Anchor”

02 “The Crux”

03 “Sickle And Peace”

04 “More Than I Could Chew”

05 “The Beast”

06 “Skeleton Of Splendour”

07 “Teardrinker”

08 “Pushing The Tides”

09 “Peace And Tranquility”

10 “Dagger”

11 “Had It All”

12 “Savage Lands”

13 “Gobblers Of Dregs”

14 “Eyes Of Serpents”

15 “Gigantium”

Hushed And Grim is out 10/29 via Reprise Records.