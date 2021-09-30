A little over a year ago, Erasure released their eighteenth studio album, The Neon. Earlier this year, it got a whole remix album that also included a new track, “Secrets.” And today Erasure are continuing The Neon era with a new companion EP called Ne:EP, which features “Secrets” alongside four new tracks. The release comes as Erasure kick off an extensive tour that will take them through Scotland, England, the US, and then back to Europe. Check out all the songs from the new EP below.

The NE:EP is out now.