Phoebe Bridgers – “That Funny Feeling” (Bo Burnham Cover)

Phoebe Bridgers started touring last month and at a lot of her shows she’s been performing a cover of Bo Burnham’s “That Funny Feeling,” which appeared in the comedian’s Netflix special Inside. Today, Bridgers has released her “That Funny Feeling” cover on Bandcamp for the latest Bandcamp Friday, with all proceeds from the song going to a wide variety of Texas abortion funds. In a statement, Bridgers had a message for the Texas governor: “This one’s for Greg Abbott.” Listen to Bridgers’ cover of “That Funny Feeling” below.

In other Bridgers news: Earlier this week, Pitchfork reported that Bridgers was sued for defamation by producer Chris Nelson for allegedly “intentionally used her high-profile public platform on Instagram to publish false and defamatory statements.” Bridgers has not responded to the suit.