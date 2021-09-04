Watch Phoebe Bridgers Cover Bo Burnham At Tour Opener
Bo Burnham’s “That Funny Feeling” — from his comedy special Inside and its accompanying album Inside (The Songs), which recently hit the Top 10 on the Billboard 200 and is getting a physical release in December — already pretty much sounded like a Phoebe Bridgers song. Burnham and Bridgers performed it together at the Largo in Los Angeles last month (where no video was allowed). And last night, Bridgers covered “That Funny Feeling” by herself as the encore for her tour kickoff in Chesterfield, Missouri, her first traditional concert in nearly two years. Watch below.