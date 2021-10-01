Tyler Childers – “Yes I Guess They Oughta Name A Drink After You” (John Prine Cover)

Kentucky country singer Tyler Childers has shared a new cover of John Prine’s “Yes I Guess They Oughta Name A Drink After You” in honor of the late, great songwriter, who died last year of complications from COVID-19. Following Sturgill Simpson’s take on “Paradise” and Brandi Carlile’s rendition of Prine’s final song “I Remember Everything,” which she performed at the Grammys, “Yes I Guess They Oughta Name A Drink After You” is the third track we’ve heard from the upcoming tribute album Broken Hearts And Dirty Windows: Songs Of John Prine, Vol. 2. The proceeds will benefit the Hickman Holler Appalachian Relief Fund; listen below.

Broken Hearts And Dirty Windows: Songs Of John Prine, Vol. 2 is out 10/8 on Oh Boy Records. Pre-order it here.