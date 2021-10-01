Tyler Childers – “Yes I Guess They Oughta Name A Drink After You” (John Prine Cover)

New Music October 1, 2021 2:30 PM By Peter Helman

Tyler Childers – “Yes I Guess They Oughta Name A Drink After You” (John Prine Cover)

New Music October 1, 2021 2:30 PM By Peter Helman

Kentucky country singer Tyler Childers has shared a new cover of John Prine’s “Yes I Guess They Oughta Name A Drink After You” in honor of the late, great songwriter, who died last year of complications from COVID-19. Following Sturgill Simpson’s take on “Paradise” and Brandi Carlile’s rendition of Prine’s final song “I Remember Everything,” which she performed at the Grammys, “Yes I Guess They Oughta Name A Drink After You” is the third track we’ve heard from the upcoming tribute album Broken Hearts And Dirty Windows: Songs Of John Prine, Vol. 2. The proceeds will benefit the Hickman Holler Appalachian Relief Fund; listen below.

Broken Hearts And Dirty Windows: Songs Of John Prine, Vol. 2 is out 10/8 on Oh Boy Records. Pre-order it here.

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Glenn Medeiros’ “She Ain’t Worth It” (Feat. Bobby Brown)

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: Mariah Carey’s “Vision Of Love”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Sweet Sensation’s “If Wishes Came True”

    19 hours ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    10 hours ago

    The Biggest Country Crossover Hit Of 2021 Is A Literal Applebee’s Ad

    5 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest