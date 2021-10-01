JPEGMAFIA – “HAZARD DUTY PAY!”

New Music October 1, 2021 11:29 AM By Tom Breihan

New Music October 1, 2021 11:29 AM By Tom Breihan

Back in August, the intense and confrontational Baltimore rapper/producer JPEGMAFIA announced plans to release a new album this fall, unveiled a whole run of tour dates, and released his single “TRUST!” We don’t have any details on the album yet, but Peggy’s big tour is set to kick off next week. Today, he’s shared a new song.

JPEGMAFIA has been including the new track “HAZARD DUTY PAY!” in recent live shows, but the song presumably won’t appear on the album because of sample-clearance issues. In his YouTube description for the song, Peggy writes, “couldn’t clear it. :(” But we still get to hear it. Peggy has just thrown up the Anthony Sylvester-directed video, which goes hard on fisheye-lens imagery. The song pairs a gospel sample with lurching drums and chest-puffed shit-talk: “I die for my pride, you be hiding in gimmicks/ Glock with a switch turn a vegan to spinach.” Check it out below.

