JPEGMAFIA – “TRUST!”
Last year, in the midst of the pandemic, the Baltimore rapper and producer JPEGMAFIA cranked out a steady supply of one-off singles, and he collected those singles into his record EP2! earlier this year. Today, JPEGMAFIA has another new song, and he’s also announcing a return to touring, which is really where he built up his audience in the first place. Starting in October, Peggy will spend the rest of the year crossing North America, and he’ll also head to Europe in the spring of 2022.
JPEGMAFIA’s produced, mixed, mastered, and played all the instruments on his new single “TRUST!” It’s an early taste of JPEGMAFIA’s as-yet-untitled new album, which is set to come out this fall. “TRUST!” has a jittery drum pattern that reminds me of Chicago drill and strange melodic sensibility, a bit like the old Aphex Twin tracks that sounded like broken music boxes. Over that warped and woozy soundscape, Peggy talks about feeling good, despite all the forces arrayed against him. It’s a weird and pretty song. You can hear it and check out JPEGMAFIA’s tour dates below.
TOUR DATES:
10/08 – Santa Ana, CA & The Observatory
10/09 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
10/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom
10/14 – Dallas, TX @ Trees
10/15 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
10/16 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
10/19 – Miami, FL @ The Ground at Club Space
10/20 – Orlando, FL @ The Abbey
10/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Hell Stage)
10/23 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
10/26 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
10/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
10/29 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival
10/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
11/02 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
11/03 – Boston, MA @ Royale
11/06 – Pontiac, MI @ Crofoot Ballroom
11/07 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
11/09 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
11/12 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
11/14 – Denver, CO @ Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom
11/18 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
11/19 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
11/20 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
11/24 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom
12/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco
3/12 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Fryshuset
3/13 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Amager Bio
3/14 – Berlin, Germany @ Säälchen
3/16 – Cologne, Germany @ Club Banhof Ehrenfeld
3/17 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Zappa
3/19 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso (Main Room)
3/20 – Paris, France @ Le Cabaret Sauvage
3/23 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute Birmingham
3/24 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde2
3/27 – Bristol, England @ SWX
3/28 – London, England @ 02 Forum Kentish Town
3/30 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands
3/31 – Manchester, England @ 02 Ritz
4/02-03 – Dublin, Ireland @ Academy Dublin
JPEGMAFIA’s new album doesn’t have a title or a release date, but it’s apparently set to arrive this fall on EQT/Republic. You can pre-save it here.