JPEGMAFIA – “TRUST!”

Last year, in the midst of the pandemic, the Baltimore rapper and producer JPEGMAFIA cranked out a steady supply of one-off singles, and he collected those singles into his record EP2! earlier this year. Today, JPEGMAFIA has another new song, and he’s also announcing a return to touring, which is really where he built up his audience in the first place. Starting in October, Peggy will spend the rest of the year crossing North America, and he’ll also head to Europe in the spring of 2022.

JPEGMAFIA’s produced, mixed, mastered, and played all the instruments on his new single “TRUST!” It’s an early taste of JPEGMAFIA’s as-yet-untitled new album, which is set to come out this fall. “TRUST!” has a jittery drum pattern that reminds me of Chicago drill and strange melodic sensibility, a bit like the old Aphex Twin tracks that sounded like broken music boxes. Over that warped and woozy soundscape, Peggy talks about feeling good, despite all the forces arrayed against him. It’s a weird and pretty song. You can hear it and check out JPEGMAFIA’s tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

10/08 – Santa Ana, CA & The Observatory

10/09 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

10/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom

10/14 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

10/15 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

10/16 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

10/19 – Miami, FL @ The Ground at Club Space

10/20 – Orlando, FL @ The Abbey

10/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Hell Stage)

10/23 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

10/26 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

10/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

10/29 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival

10/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

11/02 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

11/03 – Boston, MA @ Royale

11/06 – Pontiac, MI @ Crofoot Ballroom

11/07 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

11/09 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

11/12 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

11/14 – Denver, CO @ Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom

11/18 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

11/19 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

11/20 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

11/24 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom

12/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

3/12 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Fryshuset

3/13 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Amager Bio

3/14 – Berlin, Germany @ Säälchen

3/16 – Cologne, Germany @ Club Banhof Ehrenfeld

3/17 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Zappa

3/19 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso (Main Room)

3/20 – Paris, France @ Le Cabaret Sauvage

3/23 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute Birmingham

3/24 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde2

3/27 – Bristol, England @ SWX

3/28 – London, England @ 02 Forum Kentish Town

3/30 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands

3/31 – Manchester, England @ 02 Ritz

4/02-03 – Dublin, Ireland @ Academy Dublin

JPEGMAFIA’s new album doesn’t have a title or a release date, but it’s apparently set to arrive this fall on EQT/Republic. You can pre-save it here.