At the end of 2020, experimental rapper and producer JPEGMAFIA collected an entire year’s worth of loosies into an EP with the descriptive and emphatic title EP! Last month, he announced its follow-up, EP2! — and fortunately, we didn’t have to wait another full year to get it.

EP2! is out today, and in addition to the previously shared “FIX URSELF!” and last year’s “LAST DANCE!,” it includes several other new tracks that showcase Peggy’s more soulful, melodic side. Stream EP2! below.