JPEGMAFIA – “FIX URSELF!”

The fearless, experimental Baltimore rapper and producer JPEGMAFIA spent all last year releasing a string of one-off tracks on YouTube. In November, he collected them into an EP that he called EP. Today, Peggy announces that he’s got another EP — this one called EP2! — coming next month. It’ll feature “LAST DANCE!,” a track that Peggy released back in August that wasn’t on the first EP, and it’ll also include “FIX URSELF!,” the new track that just came out today.

If “LAST DANCE!” and “FIX URSELF!” are any indication, EP2! will have a look at JPEGMAFIA’s more soulful, melodic side. “FIX URSELF!” is a love song, half-sung through AutoTune, over a warm and hazy beat. (JPEGMAFIA produced all the tracks on EP2! himself.) But that’s not to say it’s a commercial piece of work. Instead, JPEGMAFIA is following a singular sort of vision, twisting the circa-now melodic-rap sounds into something strange and insular.

Some of the lyrics on “FIX URSELF!” are genuinely funny but also weirdly sincere: “I love my baby like Trump loves Putin, in the deepest way.” And even when he’s in his smoothest zone, he still talks tough. Check out “FIX URSELF!” and the EP2! tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “INTRO!”

02 “LAST DANCE!”

03 “FIX URSELF!”

04 “KELTEC!”

05 “THIS ONES FOR US!”

06 “PANIC ROOM!”

07 “FEED HER!”

EP2! is out 2/12 on EQT/Republic.