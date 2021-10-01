Way back in February 2020, Adele announced that her new album would be out in September. Likely due to the pandemic, that did not happen. We’ve now been through two Septembers since then with no new Adele album. Even her SNL hosting debut did not turn out to be promo for a new LP.

Now it looks like her 25 follow-up might finally be ready to drop. As Adele fan accounts are pointing out, billboards with the number 30 have been popping up around the world, suggesting a new album called 30 is on the way. (All of Adele’s albums are named after her age when she wrote them; she’s 33 now, but this one’s clearly been in the works for a while.) Will it be a drum ‘n’ bass record as Adele once joked? We’re excited to find out.

All the pages from Adele's website has just been modified. #Adele30 pic.twitter.com/BpWLiXyPVI — Adele Daily (@adeledailynet) October 1, 2021

Notably, Taylor Swift just moved up the release of her re-recorded Red to 11/12, and some fans are speculating that she’s getting out of the way of an Adele album drop on 11/19. It would certainly make sense for her to release music right before Thanksgiving.