Kacey Musgraves Nods To Forrest Gump Scene On SNL Season Premiere

News October 3, 2021 9:40 AM By James Rettig

Kacey Musgraves Nods To Forrest Gump Scene On SNL Season Premiere

News October 3, 2021 9:40 AM By James Rettig

Last night was the season 47 premiere of Saturday Night Live, and Kacey Musgraves was the musical guest opposite host Owen Wilson. She performed two tracks from her recent album star-crossed, “justified” and “camera roll.” During the former, she paid tribute to a scene in Forrest Gump in which Robin Wright’s Jenny plays a song nude on acoustic guitar by appearing to play the song nude on acoustic guitar. For “camera roll,” she did a more traditional SNL setup. Watch videos of both below.

Here are the episode promos:

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Mariah Carey’s “Vision Of Love”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: Sweet Sensation’s “If Wishes Came True”

    3 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    2 days ago

    The Month In Metal – September 2021

    4 days ago

    Phoebe Bridgers – “That Funny Feeling” (Bo Burnham Cover)

    3 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest