Kacey Musgraves Nods To Forrest Gump Scene On SNL Season Premiere
Last night was the season 47 premiere of Saturday Night Live, and Kacey Musgraves was the musical guest opposite host Owen Wilson. She performed two tracks from her recent album star-crossed, “justified” and “camera roll.” During the former, she paid tribute to a scene in Forrest Gump in which Robin Wright’s Jenny plays a song nude on acoustic guitar by appearing to play the song nude on acoustic guitar. For “camera roll,” she did a more traditional SNL setup. Watch videos of both below.
Here are the episode promos: