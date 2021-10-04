Billie Eilish Protested Texas Abortion Law At ACL: “My Body, My Fucking Choice”

Recently, the state of Texas enacted the country’s most restrictive abortion law, banning all abortions after six weeks and allowing individuals to sue abortion providers for $10,000. Artists like Lucy Dacus and Jack Antonoff pledged to donate proceeds from Texas shows to abortion funds. On Saturday night, Billie Eilish headlined the first weekend of the Austin City Limits festival. During her show, Eilish spoke up against that abortion law.

Talking to the crowd this past weekend, Eilish said, “When they made that shit a law, I almost didn’t want to do this show because I wanted to punish this fucking place for allowing that to happen here. But then, I remembered that it’s you guys that are the fucking victims, and you deserve everything in the world. And we have to tell them to shut the fuck up. Look at this.” Then she held up a middle finger and said, “My body, my fucking choice!”

Billie Eilish speaks out against Texas’s new abortion law during her set at Austin City Limits: “When they made that shit a law, I almost didn't want to do the show, because I wanted to punish this fucking place for allowing that to happen here… My body, my fucking choice!” pic.twitter.com/U84pNYtN7G — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 3, 2021

In other Billie Eilish news, the organizers of the Glastonbury Festival announced that Eilish will headline the Friday-night Pyramid Stage at next year’s festival. When that happens, Eilish will be 20, and she’ll be the youngest headliner in Glastonbury history.