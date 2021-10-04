Depeche Mode’s Dave Gahan Announces New Covers Album Of Songs By PJ Harvey, Jeff Buckley, Cat Power, & More

Depeche Mode’s Dave Gahan has announced a covers album, Imposter, which he made with musical partner Soulsavers. It’ll be out on November 12. Gahan just covered Metallica for their Blacklist album. Imposter features Gahan covering songs by PJ Harvey, Jeff Buckley, Cat Power, Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Mark Lanegan, and more.

“When I listen to other people’s voices and songs—more importantly the way they sing them and interpret the words—I feel at home,” Gahan said in a statement. “I identify with it. It comforts me more than anything else. There’s not one performer on the record who I haven’t been moved by. I know we made something special, and I hope other people feel that and it takes them on a little kind of trip—especially people who love music and have for years.”

The album’s first single, a cover of Cat Power’s “Metal Heart,” will come out this Friday. There are rumors that Cat Power is getting ready to release a covers album of her own.

Imposter is out 11/12 via Columbia Records.