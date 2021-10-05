Julia Shapiro – “Wrong Time”

Chastity Belt’s Julia Shapiro is currently readying her sophomore effort, Zorked, which follows 2019’s Perfect Version. So far, she’s shared “Come With Me” and the droning “Death (XIII).” Now, Shapiro’s got another Zorked track, the shoegazey “Wrong Time,” which also comes with a dreamy, grainy video that looks a little like something out of a Pure Moods CD commercial.

Shapiro says of the track:

I wrote this song in June 2020, after fully coming to terms with the fact that I was now living in LA during a seemingly never-ending global pandemic. This song is about being cursed, but not fully admitting it—fighting hard to keep your life together, against all odds, and cursing yourself even further in the process. I started the song with an acoustic guitar playing the b and high e strings super fast, soaked in reverb and delay. I ended up holding onto the original guitar I recorded for the demo, because I felt so attached to it. It just sort of sets the tone for the song.

Video director Colby Makin adds:

“Wrong Time” visualizes the internal feedback loop of stuck-at-home limbo. Once vaccinated, Julia and I spent a lazy afternoon filming some of her typical 2020 day-to-day routines: puttering in her room, scooting around the neighborhood, playing guitar on her bed. I then holed myself in my own room, experimenting with our footage using an analog video mixer and some old camcorders. The result was a surprisingly ambient collage of textures and clouds. Julia is leading the way, but the video ended up feeling more like a collective reflection of those drifty days we all shared from afar. By the end I found a warm comfort in all the blue!

Listen to “Wrong Time” below.

Zorked is out 10/15 via Suicide Squeeze. Pre-order it here.