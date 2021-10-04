As you probably remember, Kacey Musgraves paid homage to a very specific scene from Forrest Gump in her Saturday Night Live performance last weekend, where she played star-crossed tracks “justified” and “camera roll.” During “justified,” Musgraves appeared to be fully nude on acoustic guitar, a la Robin Wright’s Jenny. Now, we know for certain that Musgraves was, in fact, naked behind her guitar, which her publicist confirmed to Variety.

“She was nude,” Musgraves’ publicist said, adding, “Precautions were taken, and this was the first time it’s happened on the show.”

Variety also notes how a Reddit user claiming to be in the SNL audience for the dress rehearsal observed, “After her performance, people gathered around her with large towels to wrap her so could stand and walk off stage.”

Another user in the audience wrote how prior to the live performance, Musgraves was actually shielded from the crowd with a moveable wall: “Pretty sure she was actually naked. I was on the audience side closest to her. Right before her first song, they set up a moveable wall, blocking the audience from seeing her. After the song, they moved it back to cover her again and covered her with some sort of towel/robe. She was super chill, kinda walked off stage in the towel and waved. But yeah, seemed pretty legit.”

Musgraves’ rep also confirmed that the singer was shielded from the audience with a sheet while the performance was set up.

Revisit Musgraves’ tribute to Jenny AKA “Bobbi Dylan” below.