Adele’s New Song “Easy On Me” Out 10/15

Adele is indeed back. After billboards went up over the weekend suggesting that a new album called 30 would be on its way soon, the pop singer has taken to her social media accounts to announce that the album’s lead single is called “Easy On Me” and it’ll come out on October 15. In the black-and-white teaser, you can hear a few seconds of a piano ballad start up as Adele slips a cassette tape into a truck and rides around with sheet music pouring out behind her.

If the speculation is to be believed, 30 will arrive on November 19. Taylor Swift recently moved up the release of her Red re-recordings for some reason.

Check out the teaser below.