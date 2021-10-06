The Dodos – “With A Guitar” & “Pale Horizon”

New Music October 6, 2021 3:35 PM By Peter Helman

The Dodos – “With A Guitar” & “Pale Horizon”

New Music October 6, 2021 3:35 PM By Peter Helman

The Dodos are releasing their new album Grizzly Peak, their first full-length since 2018’s Certainty Waves, next month. The duo announced the record last month by sharing the tracks “Annie” and “The Surface.” And now they’ve given us another two tracks, “With A Guitar” and “Pale Horizon.” As Meric Long explains:

Making this record was a way to get through a tough time, stave off negative feelings and stabilize my emotions, which is basically how I felt when I first started playing guitar as a teenager. I was definitely one of those kids that playing the guitar and writing songs was the only time I felt like I had any value to add in the world. Since those years I’ve often gone back to that same question of whether there is any value to this? Does playing the guitar and writing songs and putting them out in the ether do anything? The song “With A Guitar” is a way of me trying to respond to that question, and just generally being grateful to an instrument that’s given me so much.

In terms of production, both of these songs “Pale Horizon” and “With A Guitar” deal a lot with space. We recorded the various sections of each song in different rooms, big and small, so that there would be this feeling of physically moving from space to space as the song chugs along.

Listen below.

Grizzly Peak is out 11/12 on Polyvinyl. Pre-order it here.

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Jon Bon Jovi’s “Blaze Of Glory”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Wilson Phillips’ “Release Me”

    17 hours ago

    Album Of The Week: The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die Illusory Walls

    2 days ago

    Los Angeles Will Require Vaccination For Indoor Concerts

    10 hours ago

    Mitski – “Working For The Knife”

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest