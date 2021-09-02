The Dodos – “Annie” & “The Surface”

The Dodos have announced the new album Grizzly Peak, their first full-length since 2018’s Certainty Waves. And today, they’re sharing two tracks from the record, “The Surface” and “Annie.” The former is an updated version of a standalone single that the Bay Area duo released in 2019, while the latter serves as the album’s official lead single.

“We had a lot of production goals when we set out to make Grizzly Peak, and the song ‘Annie’ touches on all of them,” says singer-guitarist Meric Long. “It’s a song about regret and accountability, as the first song it felt appropriate in disclosing what the intentions of the record are: rediscovering the initial premise for this band, while saying ‘thank you’ to our fans and those we’ve worked with along the way.”

Listen to both songs, “Annie” and “The Surface,” below.

TOUR DATES:

11/16 Visalia, CA @ The Cellar Door

11/17 San Diego, CA @ Casbah

11/18 Costa Mesa, CA @ The Wayfarer

11/19 Palm Springs, CA @ The Alibi

11/20 Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

11/21 San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

01/13 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

01/15 Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

01/27 Brooklyn, NY @ Knitting Factory

01/28 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

01/29 Baltimore, MD @ Metro

02/10 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

02/11 Seattle, WA @ Barboza at Neumo’s

02/12 Tacoma, WA @ Fawcett Hall at Alma Mater

Grizzly Peak is out 11/12 on Polyvinyl.