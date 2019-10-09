The Dodos – “The Atlantic”

The Dodos followed up last year’s Certainty Waves with a one-off single called “The Surface” back in march. Today, as they kick off a short run of shows leading up to Saturday’s Frenchkiss Records 20th anniversary party in Brooklyn, they’ve got another new track. “The Atlantic” continues the band’s apparent fixation with the ocean, more explicitly this time. It strikes me as the jittery, exploratory Dodos version of a Grizzly Bear song.

Singer-guitarist Meric Long has this to say:

“The Atlantic” is a song about the limitations of what you can see if you don’t surround yourself with people that challenge you. In the first couple years of knowing my partner, the Atlantic ocean was literally between us, and now when we disagree and see things very differently it can feel like that ocean still exists metaphorically.

Hear “The Atlantic” below, where you can also catch up on “The Surface.”

TOUR DATES:

10/09 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall %

10/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s %

10/11 – Washington, DC @ City Winery DC %

10/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere (Frenchkiss Records’ 20th Anniversary)

% w/ TWEN

“The Atlantic” is out now on Polyvinyl.