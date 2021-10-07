Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – “High And Lonesome”

New Music October 7, 2021 By James Rettig

Back in 2007, Led Zeppelin singer Robert Plant and country star Alison Krauss teamed up for an album called Rising Sand, which ended up winning the Grammy for Album Of The Year. Fourteen years later, they’ve teamed up again for a new full-length called Raise The Roof, which is out next month. It’s primarily a covers album, including the Lucinda Williams song they shared a few months back, but there is one original track, “High And Lonesome,” which was written by Plant and the album’s producer T Bone Burnett.

Plant and Krauss are joined on “High And Lonesome” by Burnett on vocals and are backed by a band that includes Jay Bellerose, Dennis Crouch, Marc Ribot, Russell Pahl, and others. Like the rest of the album, it was recorded at Nashville’s Sound Emporium Studios from late 2019 to early 2020. Check out “High And Lonesome” below.

Raise The Roof is out 11/19 via Rounder Records.

    more from New Music

