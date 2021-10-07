Oberhofer – “SUNSHiiNE” (Feat. Shamir & Nick Valensi)
Brad Oberhofer recently announced his first full-length in 6 years, Smothered, which will be out next month. It includes this summer’s single “What Does It Mean To Me?” as well as contributions from the likes of Jónsi, King Princess, Girlpool, and Teddy Geiger. Today, Oberhofer is releasing a new single called “SUNSHiiNE,” which features a solo from Strokes guitarist Nick Valensi and a spoken word verse from Shamir. Check it out below.
Smothered is out 11/12 via Telefono Records.