Oberhofer – “SUNSHiiNE” (Feat. Shamir & Nick Valensi)

New Music October 7, 2021 5:58 PM By James Rettig

Oberhofer – “SUNSHiiNE” (Feat. Shamir & Nick Valensi)

New Music October 7, 2021 5:58 PM By James Rettig

Brad Oberhofer recently announced his first full-length in 6 years, Smothered, which will be out next month. It includes this summer’s single “What Does It Mean To Me?” as well as contributions from the likes of Jónsi, King Princess, Girlpool, and Teddy Geiger. Today, Oberhofer is releasing a new single called “SUNSHiiNE,” which features a solo from Strokes guitarist Nick Valensi and a spoken word verse from Shamir. Check it out below.

Smothered is out 11/12 via Telefono Records.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Jon Bon Jovi’s “Blaze Of Glory”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Wilson Phillips’ “Release Me”

    2 days ago

    Album Of The Week: The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die Illusory Walls

    3 days ago

    Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce Global Stadium Tour With The Strokes, Haim, A$AP Rocky, St. Vincent, & More

    21 hours ago

    Los Angeles Will Require Vaccination For Indoor Concerts

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest