George Clanton – “Fucking Up My Life” (Feat. Negative Gemini)

Electronic pop producer George Clanton has been busy throwing vaporwave festivals and making music with 311 frontman Nick Hexum, but he hasn’t put out any solo material since 2019’s extremely good Slide. That changes today with the release of his new single “Fucking Up My Life,” a fuzzed out synth- and breakbeat-laden track featuring vocals from his partner and 100% Electronica label co-founder Negative Gemini.

“This song is really fast and really loud. It’s about fucking about up your life, but it feels okay,” Clanton explains. “I want people to really turn up and let loose to this song. We can get in the mosh pit, lockdown willing, and just go crazy. It’s going to rile people up. It’s going to be a staple of my live set forever, I’m sure.”

Clanton is currently working on his third solo album, which is expected to come out sometime next year. Listen to “Fucking Up My Life” below.