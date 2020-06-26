George Clanton & Nick Hexum – “Topanga State Of Mind”

Vaporwave czar George Clanton and 311 frontman Nick Hexum have struck up quite the odd couple creative partnership lately. Following a string of singles beginning late last year and a live performance — remember live performances? — at Clanton’s 100% ElectroniCON 2 festival, they announced a full-length collaborative LP, George Clanton & Nick Hexum. And now they’re back with another new single, “Topanga State Of Mind,” a breezy shot of aural sunshine built around a hazily shuffling beat. Listen below.

George Clanton & Nick Hexum is out 7/23. Pre-order it here.