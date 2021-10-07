Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce Global Stadium Tour With The Strokes, Haim, A$AP Rocky, St. Vincent, & More

After announcing their first tour with guitarist John Frusciante in 15 years via a goofy video, the Red Hot Chili Peppers have now revealed the dates for that tour, as well as its star-studded slate of opening acts.

RHCP will spend next summer playing stadiums around Europe and North America. Each shows will feature two opening acts, and all of the names involved are a big deal: The Strokes, Beck, St. Vincent, A$AP Rocky, Haim, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Thundercat, King Princess. I mean, wow! Good job, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ talent buyer!

Presumably the Chili Peppers will have some new music out by the time this tour launches, but I get the sense people will be showing up to hear the hits and catch a headliner-level opening act. Check out the dates below.

TOUR DATES:

06/04 – Seville, Spain @ Estadio La Cartuja De Sevilla=

06/07 – Barcelona, Spain @ Estadi Olimpic=

06/10 – Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Goffertpark=

06/15 – Budapest, Hungary @ Puskas Stadium=

06/18 – Firenze, Italy @ Firenze Rocks (festival date)

06/22 – Manchester, UK @ Emirates Old Trafford=

06/25 – London, UK @ London Stadium~

06/29 – Dublin, Ireland @ Marlay Park~

07/01 – Glasgow, UK @ Bellahouston Park~

07/03 – Leuven, Belgium @ Rock Werchter (festival date)

07/05 – Cologne, Germany @ RheinEnergieStadium=

07/08 – Paris, France @ Stade de France~

07/12 – Hamburg, Germany @ Volksparkstadion=

07/23 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High*

07/27 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park*

07/29 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium+

07/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium+

08/03 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park^

08/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium^^

08/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park^

08/12 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium^

08/14 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park^

08/17 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ Metlife Stadium^

08/19 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field^

08/21 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre^

08/30 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium^

09/01 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium^

09/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park^

09/08 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park^

09/10 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park# (on sale date TBA)

09/15 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium^

09/18 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field^

=with special guests A$AP Rocky and Thundercat

~with special guests Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals and Thundercat

*with special guests HAIM and Thundercat

+with special guests Beck and Thundercat

^with special guests The Strokes and Thundercat

^^with special guests The Strokes and King Princess

#with special guests St. Vincent and Thundercat