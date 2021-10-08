Watch Rick Astley & Blossoms Cover Smiths Songs In Manchester

Last month, Rick Astley announced that he planned to team up with indie-pop outfit Blossoms for two Smiths cover shows. Well, Astley and his backing band have officially made good on the first show, playing a round of Smiths songs at Albert Hall in the beloved post-punk band’s own hometown of Manchester. (Bold!) If you don’t live anywhere near Manchester (or tomorrow night’s location, London), worry not: there’s plenty of fan-shot footage of Astley and Blossoms performing “What Difference Does It Make,” “This Charming Man,” “How Soon Is Now?” and other classics.

Watch some fan-shot videos below:

Last one@rickastley – you gave it some proper good welly and played some real deep cuts. You did yourself and #TheSmiths fandom proud tonight@BlossomsBand – you played a blinder pic.twitter.com/ctRI2PiRKM — Tom (@dolandeclares) October 8, 2021

Wake up Morrissey, it's over. Do the honourable thing and sign over your back catalogue to Blossoms and Rick Astley pic.twitter.com/toj3r732Bo — Major Charles Innocent (@JoeStephenson96) October 8, 2021

Astley’s original announcement, as you might recall, was not especially well-received by former Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr, who tweeted, “This is both funny and horrible at the same time” in response to a video of Astley and Blossoms’ “This Charming Man” cover.

This is both funny and horrible at the same time. https://t.co/GgEEECHpBJ — Johnny Marr (@Johnny_Marr) September 17, 2021

Marr continued, adding that Blossoms neglected to mention the plans to him when they met recently. “I’ve got no problem with tribute bands or with anyone doing anyone’s songs good or bad,” he tweeted. “I’ve got no problem with Rick Astley. There’s a back story. That’s that.”