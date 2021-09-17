Rick Astley & Blossoms Announce Smiths Covers Shows, Johnny Marr Calls Preview Clip “Funny And Horrible”

Rick Astley is joining forces with Blossoms for two cover shows next month, performing songs by the Smiths with the indie-pop quintet as his backing band. The announcement, which was accompanied by rehearsal footage of them performing “Heaven Knows I’m Miserable Now,” came after Astley and Blossoms teamed up earlier this week to cover “Panic” and “This Charming Man” in London.

“Imagine backing Rick Astley to play the songs of the Smiths?” said Blossoms frontman Tom Ogden. “We’ve had wilder dreams, but not many. We’ll barely be able to believe it until it happens, but the dates are set, we’re studying every note, line and beat to say ‘thank you’ to the Smiths alongside Rick and do both of them proud.”

But Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr, for one, does not seem thrilled by the homage. “This is both funny and horrible at the same time,” he tweeted in response to video of Astley and Blossoms’ “This Charming Man” cover. He said that Blossoms didn’t mention the plans to him when they met recently, adding, “I’ve got no problem with tribute bands or with anyone doing anyone’s songs good or bad. I’ve got no problem with Rick Astley. There’s a back story. That’s that.”

This is both funny and horrible at the same time. https://t.co/GgEEECHpBJ — Johnny Marr (@Johnny_Marr) September 17, 2021

Well, I met The Blossoms a few weeks ago and they elected to not mention it. Nice. — Johnny Marr (@Johnny_Marr) September 17, 2021

Didn’t mention when we were hanging out a few weeks ago. Must’ve slipped their minds. — Johnny Marr (@Johnny_Marr) September 17, 2021